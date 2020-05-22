Lafayette District 4 Burgess Voters Get New Precinct

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors approved a new voting precinct Friday for those residents living in the Burgess area in District 4.

The Oasis Church has been the voting precinct for the Burgess area of Lafayette County for several years; however, the church will soon be the new home for ABC Learning Center Daycare.

Supervisor for District 4 Chad McLarty said the Oasis Church asked him to find a new precinct since there were will be children on-site during elections.

“It’s good to have it moved off the highway,” McLarty said Friday. “It can get dangerous with cars entering and exiting the highway.”

The new precinct will be at Clear Creek Baptist Church in the fellowship hall. The church is located at 46 County Road 313.

The Board approved the change Friday during a special called meeting.

Residents in the Burgess voting district will receive notification and updated voting cards with the change of precinct information.

Also on Friday, the board voted to amend the county’s latest resolution regarding COVID-19 to include Gov. Tate Reeves’ recent guidelines for churches to reopen their doors to inside services safely. While churches were never technically closed, they were encouraged to not hold indoor services for the last 10 weeks.

The guidelines can be viewed here.