Hundreds of Law Enforcement Show to Support US Marshal Injured in Shootout

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from around north Mississippi showed their support for one of their own Friday.

U.S. Marshal Bob Dickerson was shot and wounded last week while attempting to serve an outstanding murder warrant on Hunter Carlstrom of Arkansas.

The arrest warrant charged Carlstrom with the May 5 murder of James Sartorelli, a/k/a “Caveman,” who was killed with a gunshot wound to the head in his Smithville, Arkansas residence.

The U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force pulled over Carlstrom’s vehicle on South Lamar Boulevard on May 15.

Carlstrom shot Dickerson who sustained severe internal injuries as a result of the gunshot wound and required emergency surgery.

He was released from Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi Friday afternoon and was escorted home by the long parade of law enforcement officers and first responders from Tupelo, Batesville, Marshall County, Water Valley and more and from local agencies, including the Oxford Police Department, University of Mississippi Police Department and Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.

The “Hero’s Parade” took about 15 minutes and ran from Baptist hospital, along South Lamar Boulevard, around the Square and continued along North Lamar Boulevard ending on Molly Barr Road.

Carlstrom was shot by return fire from law enforcement and died on the scene. His girlfriend, Xaveriana Cook, who was in the vehicle was arrested and charged with transportation of stolen firearms, possession of stolen firearms, and aiding and abetting the attempt to kill an officer of the United States while the officer was engaged in the performance of official duties. She is being held without bond.