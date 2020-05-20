Northwest MS Community College Announces Plans for Fall Classes

Plans are underway for a full slate of classes in all educational programs for the fall 2020 semester at Northwest Mississippi Community College, Northwest President, Dr. Michael Heindl, has announced.

In a recent survey distributed to Northwest students to measure the effectiveness of the college’s COVID-19 response, survey responses made it clear that most students prefer a face-to-face classroom experience coupled with full on-campus experiences and services.

Heindl emphasized that the college would continue its strong focus on fostering a safe and clean environment for the return of students, faculty, staff, and visitors to campus within the confines of federal and state government guidance and the leadership of public health agencies.

“We are working hard to be able to welcome students back to campus this fall, and college officials are drafting detailed operating guidelines for fall now,” Heindl said.

Northwest’s administration, bolstered by faculty and staff input, is working through items that include, but are not limited to potential revisions to the academic calendar to help minimize disruption and focusing on spread reduction techniques, including social and physical distancing, increased intensive cleaning and disinfectant protocols across facilities and the availability and use of face coverings and other personal protective equipment (PPE).

“We will provide clear guidelines for employees to follow regarding sanitation and social distancing as they return to campus,” said Jeff Horton, vice president for Administration and Finance. “Our custodial department will follow cleaning protocols that are best practice in higher education and by the CDC.”

Dr. Matthew Domas, vice president for Instruction, said plans are being made to re-work scheduling in the event of more pandemic-related interference.

“Although the college anticipates a traditional start to the fall semester, the career-tech and academic divisions of the college are investigating new and innovative scheduling designs to address any potential interruptions to instruction due to a Covid-related response,” Domas said.

Open registration for first session day classes began on May 11 and will continue through Friday, May 29.

Registration for summer classes, which are all being conducted online, will be held exclusively online. Day classes for the first summer session begin on Monday, June 1. The last day to register for the first summer session or to make schedule changes is Tuesday, June 2, and Friday, June 12, is the last day to withdraw from a course.

Open registration for second session day classes is Monday, July 6. Second session day classes begin on Tuesday, July 7. The last day to register or make schedule changes is Wednesday, July 8. The last day to withdraw from a course is Friday, July 17.

Open registration for summer evening classes will be held on Friday, May 29. Evening classes begin on Monday, June 1. The last day to register or make schedule changes is Tuesday, June 2, and the last day to withdraw from a course is Friday, June 26.

Open registration for summer online classes will be held on Friday, May 29. Online summer classes begin on Monday, June 1. The last day to register or make schedule changes is Tuesday, June 2.

Priority registration for the fall semester will continue through Friday, May 29. Fall registration will resume in July and continue through open registration, which is set for Wednesday, August 12, through Friday, August 14. Classes begin on Monday, August 17. The last day to register is Wednesday, August 19.

“During this unprecedented time, I know there is some uncertainty regarding attending college this fall,” said Dr. Tonyalle Rush, associate vice president for Student Services and Enrollment Management. “I would like to encourage our students and prospective students and say that Northwest is the best option. We are anticipating a large student population at our campuses and centers this fall.”

College officials have announced that starting in the Fall 2020 semester, full-time tuition will increase by $100 to $1,600 per semester. Part-time tuition for up to 14 credit hours will increase by $5 to $145 per credit hour. General fees, residence hall room rent and meal plan fees and special fees will remain the same.

To access the full calendar or to see more information about tuition and fees, visit northwestms.edu.

Release courtesy of NWCC