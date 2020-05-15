Ole Miss Baseball Player Enters Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

After baseball season was cut short after 17 games due to COVID-19, Ole Miss baseball player Connor Walsh decided to enter his name in the transfer portal. The news about the Niceville, Fla. native who redshirted as a freshman came earlier this week.

Walsh’s decision to enter the transfer portal was confirmed to HottyToddy.com by baseball’s sports information director Alex Sims.

Walsh stepped onto campus as a top 50 prospect, a No. 9 shortstop in the nation by Perfect Game and No. 2 shortstop out of the Sunshine State. He finished his high school career hitting over .430 (junior and senior campaigns) with nine home runs, 13 triples, 12 doubles and 67 RBI’s.

