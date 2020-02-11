Lyric Oxford Hosting Trivia Night for Fans of ‘The Office’

By Katelyn McKinney

Hottytoddy.com intern

kamckin1@go.olemiss.edu

The Lyric Oxford welcomes fans of “The Office” to a party and trivia night Thursday, Feb. 20. With doors opening at 8 p.m., teams up to four people have the opportunity to test their knowledge of the show and win prizes.

“The Office” is a sitcom depicting the professional lives of office employees at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania. It debuted in 2005 and quickly became a cult classic in America.

“We love “The Office” and wanted to start doing trivia nights, so this was an obvious first choice,” said Katie Kaczmarz, marketing manager for The Lyric Oxford. “It’s free to come hang out, have a drink and watch the trivia.

“We’re going to stay open after trivia ends and until the bar closes, and I plan on playing the original song by Jan’s secretary Hunter at least three times,” she said, laughing.

Tickets are $40 and one ticket covers an entire team. Teams can be made up of up to four contestants. The first-place team takes home $500 in cash and there will be other prizes for runners up and best dressed, Kaczmarz said. The event is free to attend and there will be drink specials all night.

Teams are able to sign up and register online here.