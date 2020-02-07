Kiffin Finalizes 2020 Football Support Staff

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin announced Friday the new faces that will be added to his support staff for the 2020 football season.

John Miller rejoins the Rebels as associate athletics director for football operations, while former NFL veteran and first-round draft pick Devin Bush Sr. has been named director of recruiting for football.

Kiffin also filled eight analyst spots including:

Joe Hastings (Senior Player Personnel Analyst)

Davis Merritt (Senior Player Personnel Analyst)

DP Eyman (Player Personnel Analyst)

Alex Garwig (Player Personnel Analyst)

Doug Goodwin (Player Personnel Analyst)

Monte Kiffin (Player Personnel Analyst)

Phil Loadholt (Player Personnel Analyst)

Michael Nysewander (Player Personnel Analyst)

Miller, a veteran in football operations with over 12 years of experience, spent 2012 until the spring of 2019 in the same capacity for the Rebels.

Prior to arriving at Ole Miss in 2012, Miller spent 12 years at Southern Miss, including the final seven as operations director. Prior to that, he worked as an assistant with the recruiting department and also spent time assisting with the defensive backs.

While overseeing the day-to-day operations of the USM football office, Miller also assisted with all areas of fundraising within the football program and served as Southern Miss’ liaison with NFL Scouts and oversaw the player timing days.

Before entering the football profession, Miller was in the United States Army, where he worked in the criminal investigation division. He received two Army Commendations, a National Defense Award for Desert Storm and a Cold War Era Award for Desert Storm. After serving four years in the Army, Miller worked as an assistant coach at Clinton High School under David Bradberry.

Bush recently wrapped up his fourth season on staff at Michigan as a defensive analyst. Prior to Michigan, Bush was the head football coach at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines, Florida, from 2013 to 2015.

He led Flanagan to district and regional championships during his three seasons at the helm of the program, including winning the 2015 state championship. Bush served as the school’s defensive backs coach for four years prior to being named head coach.

Bush played safety at Florida State University, helping to win the program’s first national championship in school history during the 1993 season. During his time at FSU, Bush and the Seminoles won three consecutive ACC championships. He received All-ACC honors twice (1993-94) and was an All-American in 1994.

Bush was a first-round draft pick by the Atlanta Falcons and played four seasons (1995-98) with the team. Additionally, Bush played for the St. Louis Rams (1999-2000) and the Cleveland Browns (2001-02). During his time in the NFL, Bush appeared in two Super Bowls and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the St. Louis Rams.

HottyToddy.com Staff Report

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).