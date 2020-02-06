Ole Miss Adds 3 Players on National Signing Day

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com`

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and his staff added three new players to the 2020 signing class on National Signing Day Wednesday.

“This is a good class with some really good players,” Kiffin said. “We’ll sign better classes every year that we’re here. Deeper classes that fill all of the areas of need. Just didn’t want to reach this year.”

The Rebels staff is bringing to Oxford offensive lineman Cedric Melton, running back Henry Parrish Jr. and offensive lineman Luke Shouse. These three players join the early enrollees who signed in January and the December signing class.

Melton, a 6’5”, 270 lb. offensive lineman, comes to Oxford from Klein Cain High School in Houston where he was consistently rated a three-star prospect across all major recruiting outlets. Parrish Jr., a 5’10”, 180 lb. running back, joins the red and blue from Goulds, Fla. where he attended Columbus High School. He was touted as the No. 10 running back in 2020 class by Rivals. Shouse, a 6’6”, 270 lb. offensive lineman, joins the team from Brentwood, Tenn. where he was listed as the No. 25 offensive tackle from the state of Tennessee.

“I’ve said it before that Coach Luke and his staff did a really good job recruiting these last couple of years, especially in that last class,” Kiffin said. “You have a true freshman starting tackle, starting quarterback, and starting running backs. They did a really good job.”

In January, the Rebels added Demon Clowney and Otis Reese to the program. Clowney was a consensus four-star prospect during his high school days at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. He is ranked No. 206 overall and a No. 223 prospect by Rivals and 247Sports, respectively.

“(Clowney) came in and visited, and I think turnaround in 24-48 hours to get back to school,” Kiffin said. “He’s a good player. Extremely talented and we’re happy to have him.”

Reese transferred in from Georgia where he saw action in 25 games as a Bulldog. The Leesburg, Georgia native finished his Bulldog career with 16 career tackles.

“There’s always a scenario where they can (be eligible right away),” he said. “You just have to go through a process like some of these kids nowadays who are playing across the country. He will be going through that process to try and get eligible here immediately.”

Ole Miss opens spring practice March 7, and the Grove Bowl will be on April 18 at 6:30 p.m.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).