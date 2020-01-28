Oxford Seeks Permission for Later Super Bowl Sunday Alcohol Sales

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved a resolution Tuesday during a special meeting asking the Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control Commission permission to extend alcohol sales on Super Bowl Sunday.

If approved by ABC, local restaurants can serve alcohol up until 11 p.m. Currently, alcohol can only be sold on Sundays up until 9 p.m.

The approval would only be for Feb. 2 and then alcohol sales will halt at 9 p.m. again on all other Sundays.

The ABC has consistently approved similar requests by the Oxford Board of Aldermen in the past.

The National Football Conference champion San Francisco 49ers will play against the American Football Conference champion Kansas City Chiefs in this year’s Super Bowl LIV.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is slated for 5:30 p.m. central time (or 6:30 p.m. ET).

Demi Lovato will perform the national anthem and singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be serving as co-headliners for the half-time show.