Ole Miss Picks Up First SEC Win on Road

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss picked up its first conference victory of the season as they took down the Georgia Bulldogs 70-60 on the road in Athens on Saturday night.

Ole Miss (10-9, 1-5 SEC) had three different players reach double digits in scoring against the Bulldogs all led by senior Breein Tyree with 20 points. He had four rebounds, four assists and three steals to add to his stats line. This was his 10th game this season with 20 or more points.

Joining Tyree in double figures was junior Khadim Sy (16) and sophomore KJ Buffen (14) on the night.

“Today Khadim Sy played like the guy that we signed and obviously Breein Tyree was so terrific. It was a much-needed win for us,” head coach Kermit Davis said.

On the boards, the Rebels were led by sophomore Blake Hinson and Devontae Shuler who both recorded six apiece in the contest.

Coach Davis’ squad went 13 of 17 on the night from the free-throw line at 76 percent and 5 of 9 from behind the arc. The Rebels opened the game going 3 of 3.

Georgia was led on the floor by senior Jordan Harris with 15 points and eight rebounds in just 19 minutes of action. Harris had freshmen Anthony Edwards (13) and Sahvir Wheeler (11) on his heels in the stats column.

Ole Miss shot above 50 percent from the field and held the Bulldogs to 30 percent and 30 percent from downtown. The Bulldogs got to the charity stripe 25 times and knocked down 19 free throws.

Georgia did outrebound the Rebels on the glass 38 to 28, but Ole Miss forced the Bulldogs to turn the ball over 16 times.

The Rebels return home on Tuesday night as they play host to the Auburn Tigers. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).