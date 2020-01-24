Registration for Ole Miss Big Event Projects Now Open

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

More than a thousand University of Mississippi students will soon take to streets to of Oxford and Lafayette County to thanks the community for welcoming them to the area.

The Ole Miss Big Event has historically been the largest community service project in the history of the University of Mississippi. Ole Miss students will serve as voluntary participants throughout the Oxford-Lafayette area performing jobs big and small – from raking leaves, picking up trash, washing windows, painting a wall – lending a hand wherever they’re needed.

Joy Morgan Myers, a co-chair of this year’s Big Event, said the main purpose of the Big Event is simply for students to say “Thank you.”

“It’s to express the students’ gratitude towards the Oxford community for allowing us to live here for nine months out of every year and for making this town such an enjoyable place for all of us,” she said.

Individuals or organizations can sign up to have students come to help with tasks for about four hours on March 21. The link to register as a project is now live and open on the Big Event forum page.

“Anyone in the community can request help on the day of the event by filling out and submitting the form,” Myers said.

Sally Boswell is also serving as a co-chair for the project.

Myers said there are typically 1,600 student volunteers to help and more are needed.

Registration for volunteers will open in the next two weeks and will be available through students’ myOleMiss account portals.

“I think that this event has become so popular within the student body because of the opportunity to truly connect with the Oxford community through the gift of service,” Myers said.

All questions can be emailed to olemissbigevent@gmail.com or sent as a message to the Ole Miss Big Event Instagram account.