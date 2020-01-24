Rebels Travel to the Peach State for Georgia Matchup

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss hits the road this weekend as they travel to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in an SEC tilt showdown. Tip-off is slated for 4:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Ole Miss (9-9, 0-5 SEC) looks to pick up its first conference victory of the season. The Rebels are coming off of a 73-48 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers. Senior Breein Tyree led the way on the court for the red and blue with 19 points.

Tyree is averaging an SEC-best 26.8 ppg in conference games. He has increased his scoring output from non-conference to SEC play in each of his first three seasons.

Junior Devontae Shuler is one of four SEC guards to rank in the conference’s top 10 in both steals (6th-1.7) and assists/turnover ratio (7th-1.7). He also ranks third in the SEC in steals (2.0 per game) during conference play.

Georgia (11-7, 1-4 SEC) returns home after back-to-back road losses at Mississippi State (Jan. 18) and Kentucky (Jan. 21). As a team, Georgia ranks second in the SEC with 7.8 steals per game. The Bulldogs are led by freshman Anthony Edwards, who averages 18.9 ppg to sit second in the conference in scoring. Edwards has taken more shots than any other player in the SEC (281), while making the most as well (116). Junior Rayshaun Hammonds adds 13.9 ppg to go along with a team-high 8.2 rpg.

Saturday’s contest will be the 118th meeting between the two programs. Georgia holds a 73-44 lead in the all-time series. The series has been close as of late, with each team winning 10 times over the past 20 matchups. While the Bulldogs own a 41-13 advantage in Athens, the Rebels won the last meeting in Stegeman Coliseum 80-64 (Feb. 9, 2019). In the two games last season, Tyree averaged 24.0 ppg against the Bulldogs, including a 31-point outburst in Athens that was a career-high at the time.

Fans can watch every minute of the game on the SEC Network or listen to the call on the Ole Miss Radio Network and get Twitter updates on @HottyToddySprts.

