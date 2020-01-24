Oxford Teachers of the Year Honored in Special Way

OSD teachers 1 of 7

The Oxford School District honored seven teachers at the 2020 Teacher of the Year Luncheon, where Oxford High School Biology Teacher, Sarah Robinson, was announced as the District Teacher of the Year.

Robinson has been teaching in the Oxford School District since 2013 and in addition to Biology, she teaches Botany, and Earth & Space Science. She earned her M.Ed. in Curriculum & instruction from the University of Mississippi and is currently pursuing national board certification.

Robinson is certified in teaching AVID science, is on the OSD Curriculum team, leads as the OHS science department chair, sponsor of the Anchor Club, the local science fair coordinator and is a two-time recipient of an OSD Foundation teacher grant. Robinson was selected by the district’s Faculty Advisory Council and will further compete for the state’s Teacher of the Year title.

As part of the teacher recognition program, each school in the district selects a Teacher of the Year. Representing their school as 2019 Teacher of the Year are:

Bramlett Elementary School: Kayla McIntyre

Oxford Elementary School: Simsie Schaff

Della Davidson Elementary School: Julie Kelly

Oxford Intermediate school: Jeff Jones

Oxford Middle School: Libby Tidwell

Oxford Learning Center: Tina Suggs

Oxford High school: Sarah Robinson

This year, these teachers were honored in a special way. For the first time, local businesses rallied to support and celebrate these teachers and their success. The ceremony began with a welcome from Lucius Brock with Oxford’s Renasant Bank- the title sponsor of the event. Each teacher received a $500 gift from various donors – Specialty Orthopedic Group, mTrade, ICM Construction, Eley Guild Hardy Architects, MayoMallette Law Firm, and Reid Sherman Investment Group. Robinson received a $1,000 gift from B&B Concrete as the district’s Teacher of the Year.

In closing remarks, Superintendent Brian Harvey stated, “Drs. Harry and Christine Rayburn who spearheaded this event have committed to 10 years of support for the District Teacher of the Year recognition.”

The district will continue to work with local businesses to continue this special recognition.

Courtesy of the Oxford School District