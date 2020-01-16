UM Chancellor Responds to Lack of Vote by IHL on Monument Relocation

The University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce released a statement Thursday afternoon in regard to the Institutions of Higher Learning pulling the university’s proposal to relocate the Confederate monument to the cemetery from its regular meeting agenda earlier in the day.

During the morning meeting, IHL Trustee Thomas Duff said he would like a full report from the University of Mississippi on the progress made in implementing all of the recommendations included in the contextualization report, including the university’s plans to replace markers in the cemetery and pulled the item from the agenda.

In his statement, Boyce called the Confederate cemetery “a more suitable location on our campus.”

Here is Chancellor Boyce’s full statement:

Today, the board of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning (IHL) pulled from its January meeting agenda the university’s proposal to relocate the monument to the cemetery, a more suitable location on our campus.

As part of this procedural action, the IHL board did not vote on the proposal and asked the university to provide a full report on progress made toward implementing the recommendations of the Chancellor’s Advisory Committee on History and Contextualization, which included recommendations involving the cemetery. We will provide this report to the board members and work with them to address any concerns that they have.

Our governing body – the IHL board – has exclusive authority to relocate the statue. A report to the board is required before we can re-submit our relocation proposal for future consideration.

We are committed to working with the board to accomplish our goal of relocating the monument. We appreciate all of the work that our campus constituents and others have put forward on this important issue for our university.

Our university leadership will keep you informed and provide further updates as this process continues.”

ASB reacts

The Associated Student Body voted in March to relocate the Confederate statue to the Confederate cemetery on campus.

The ASB was one of four governing bodies to unanimously vote on the statue’s relocation. The Graduate Student Council, Faculty Senate and Staff Council were the other three in agreement with the ASB’s decision to relocate the statue.

Earlier on Thursday, ASB President Barron Mayfield released the following statement:

“I am incredibly disappointed in the decision made today by the IHL to postpone the vote to relocate the Confederate monument on the University of Mississippi’s campus. Nearly a year after our University’s governing organizations – the ASB Senate, Faculty, Senate, Staff Council and GSC – unanimously voted to relocate the monument, the IHL Board responded with woeful inaction.

This fight is not over. I plan to work with other student leaders and administrators to ensure that the proposal is quickly added back onto the IHL’s next meeting agenda. I trust that the board members will set aside personal politics and do what is right for all members of the UM community, so the University and Mississippi can begin to take strides into a better and brighter future.”