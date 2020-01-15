Number of Oxford Building Permits Issued in 2019 Increased

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

After the number of new building permits dipped a bit in 2018 from 2017, building in Oxford rebounded in 2019, according to the Oxford Building Department.

Permits issued for new single-family homes in 2019 reached 155, up from 77 in 2018. New duplexes also jumped from 15 in 2018 to 32 new permits in 2019.

There were no permits issued for new apartment buildings, however, in 2019 or in 2018.

Townhome permits decreased last year, going from 78 permits issued in 2018 to 16 in 2019, and remodels dropped slightly from 157 in 2018 to 104 last year.

New commercial construction permits remained the same in 2019 as in 2018, with 70 permits being issued in both years.

Total construction costs almost doubled in 2019, topping out at $266,579,419, compared to $118,010,489 in 2018.

The city of Oxford collected $907,405 in permit fees, almost double from 2018 when $533,992 was collected.

Building Official Chris Carter said he expects similar numbers for 2020.

“I haven’t heard yet of any big projects planned for this year yet so, for now, I anticipate our revenue numbers being somewhere between what was done in 2018 and 2019,” Carter said recently.