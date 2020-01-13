Oxford Man Arrested After Waving Gun

The Oxford Police Department arrested a man Saturday for being a felon in possession of a gun and other charges.

According to reports, on Saturday officers responded to Marquis Chevron for a report of a man waving a gun. Soon after, officers located Quintin Bowens, 41, of Oxford on South Lamar Boulevard and identified him as the suspect.

Officers found two concealed firearms on Bowens and subsequently arrested him for public drunk and carrying a concealed weapon. Later, officers discovered Bowens is a convicted felon.

Bowens was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. He was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $5,000 bond.

Hottytoddy.com staff report