Abbeville Man Charged With Enticement of a Minor

On Friday, investigators with the Oxford Police Department arrested an Abbeville man for allegedly enticing a minor for sexual purposes.

John Wadley, 49, of Abbeville was charged with enticement of a minor for sexual purposes after an investigation. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.

Few details about the investigation or arrest were provided Monday by OPD.

“Due to the nature of the case, we will not be releasing any further information,” stated OPD in a press release.

