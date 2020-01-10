Commission on Disability Issues Awards Businesses for Dedication to Accessibility

By Anna Grace Usery

Editor-in-Chief

anna.grace.usery@hottytoddy.com

The Mayor’s Commission on Disability Issues awarded three community businesses a certificate of appreciation Wednesday, Jan. 8 for their dedication to creating accessible spaces in the city of Oxford.

Oxford Canteen, Oxford University Transit and Ross Family Dental now join six other local businesses that have been publically recognized by the commission.

Cameron Stubbs, chairman of the commission, said they take recommendations from the public and commission members to give approximately three awards per quarter to a professional business, a restaurant and a retail store. Judy Pettit, ADA compliance officer for the city of Oxford and commission member Adam Brown also joined Stubbs to give certificates.

“The whole Access Oxford initiative is important to the city of Oxford because we get to celebrate our successes,” he said. “There’s lots of new construction, lots of new families, and Oxford is growing. This is a way for us to recognize those who are growing with us and who want to be business-inclusive for everybody.”

Billy Petty of Oxford University Transit said he was proud of O.U.T. for being recognized. He said drivers are constantly going through training to be as accessible to the Oxford community as possible.

“This award recognizes the hard work that we do on a daily basis to extend our services to the paratransit and disabled community. We are always there to help as much as we can,” Petty said.

Ross Family Dental is run by husband and wife duo Allison and Andrew Ross. Andrew said it was such a privilege to serve the community that he grew up in. Allison agreed, saying they want everyone to feel welcome in their business and can guarantee they will receive the same level of care.

“It’s a lot more than just fixing teeth, it’s an investment in the community,” Andrew said. We are all equal and we all need help in many different ways. The privilege is on our end.”

For those who are interested in submitting a recommendation to the commission, email Cameron Stubbs at cstubbs@mdrs.ms.gov or Judy Pettit at jpettit@oxfordms.net.

The Mayor’s Commission on Disability Issues monitors disability-related access and inclusion within the City of Oxford, according to their website. With input from the Oxford community, the Commission provides guidance and support to the city regarding ADA compliance of businesses and city programs.