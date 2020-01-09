Ole Miss Softball Adds Damon Haecker as Assistant Coach

By Adam Brown

Ole Miss interim softball coach Ruben Felix made an addition to his staff for the upcoming season with the hiring of Damon Haecker as an assistant coach on Thursday.

“I’m very excited to bring Damon onto my staff,” Felix said. “I have known Damon for more than eight years as he is married to one of my former UCF softball players and he played shortstop for me in 2014 when I was the head baseball coach for the Winter Garden Squeeze of the Florida Collegiate Summer Baseball League. He brings great SEC playing experience and over the last few years has worked extremely hard to gain valuable experience as a coach.”

Haecker played his college ball at Auburn University to he was a .258 career hitter and an on-base percentage of .399. During his time on the diamond, he started 168 games competing at shortstop, second base, third base, catcher, left field and right field. The Altamonte Springs, Florida native started every game of his freshman and sophomore years and cracked the starting lineup in all four opening days at four different positions.

Over the last three years, Haecker has been cutting his teeth in the coaching rankings at various levels of baseball.

After starting out in 2017 coordinating and instructing lessons at Sports Academy in Opelika, Alabama, Haecker became the general manager and coordinator for Diamond Impact Baseball, a travel team in Auburn, Alabama in 2018. At the same time, Haecker also added another notch to his coaching belt as a varsity assistant coach for both baseball and football at Lee Scott Academy in Auburn.

A few months later, Haecker took on even more responsibility during the summer, taking the reins as the head coach of the Grand Lake Mariners, a collegiate summer league team in Celina, Ohio.

The Rebels open the season on Feb. 5-7 at the NFCA Division I Leadoff Classic.

