Rebels Fall in Conference Opener to Texas A&M

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Ole Miss Rebels fell to the Texas A&M Aggies 57-47 in the SEC opener in College Station on Tuesday night.

Ole Miss (9-5, 0-1 SEC) was led on the floor by senior Breein Tyree with 26 points, 21 of those points coming in the first 20 minutes of action. He added three boards and two assists to the stats line.

Tyree went 6-of-13 from beyond the arc and 10-of-19 from the floor.

Coach Kermit Davis’ team had two players reach double figures as junior Devontae Shuler hit a streak in the second half to finish with 12 points.

Texas A&M (7-6, 1-1 SEC) rallied from a 10-point deficit at the break going 15-0 over a six-minute run. The Rebels were unable to find the bottom of the net after a two-pointer by Shuler at the 17:57 mark. Ole Miss ended the run as Blake Hinson made a layup at the 10:58 mark left in the contest.

The Aggies were led on the floor by senior Josh Nebo who recorded 17 points, nine boards and four blocks on the night.

Texas A&M held the Rebels to 30.0 percent from the floor. A&M shot 39.6 percent from the floor and 54 percent in the second half.

Ole Miss returns home to the Pavilion on Saturday as they play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

