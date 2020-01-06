Empty Bowls Event Raises Funds for Oxford Pantry

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The annual Empty Bowls event has been helping to put food on the plates of the less fortunate in Lafayette County by providing hot, homemade soup in hand-crafted ceramic bowls for the past 17 years.

This year’s Empty Bowls will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Oxford Conference Center.

About 20 restaurants and individuals are participating in this year’s event, providing soup that ranges from the traditional chicken soup to hearty gumbos.

The soups will be served in bowls created by the Ole Miss Mud Daubers ceramics club and other area artists and pottery makers.

“The bowls serve as a reminder of the meal’s purpose,” said organizer Barbara Smith, “that someone’s bowl is always empty.”

For $20, a participant will receive the soup, a bowl of their choice, water and bread.

In past years, the event has raised up to $15,000 for The Pantry — a nonprofit organization that began in 1982 to provide food on a weekly basis to any resident of Oxford or Lafayette County in need of assistance.

The soup can be purchased and eaten at the church or taken “to go.”

The funds from the event will help The Pantry purchase food to supplement what they get from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Empty Bowls began in 1990 when a high school art teacher in Michigan conceived of the idea as a way for his students to raise money for a food drive.