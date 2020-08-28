Ole Miss Rebels Vote to Leave Practice; March to Square for Protest

The Ole Miss Rebels football team voted to leave practice this morning to march at the Square in Oxford, gathering peacefully at the Confederate statue and City Hall.

The march was in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and police brutality.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin also attended the march and protest, headed up by defensive back Ke Daniels. Ole Miss sophomore running back Snoop Conner told Hottytoddy.com that the decision to protest was made Friday morning at practice.

“It came from a leadership group,” Conner said. “We’ve got about 14 people in a leadership group, and we talked about it. We came in this morning to have a team meeting and we voted as a team to unite, and come march and speak up.”

The football players and others chanted “No Peace, No Justice,” “Don’t shoot,” and “Black Lives Matter”, as they walked as a group around the Square.

“It makes me feel good because we’re coming together as a team,” Conner said. “We got black and white coming together. We’re talking and having a voice, trying to make the world better, trying to make a change.”

Thursday, football players at Mississippi State University also left practice in protest of police brutality.

Staff report. Photos by Victoria Hosey