Ole Miss Sorority Recruitment Goes Virtual

By Dayna Drake

Hottytoddy Intern

Everything you know about sorority recruitment has changed.

Sorority recruitment has long been one of the biggest events of the year at the University of Mississippi. However, 2020 will be a far cry from past years when you could expect to see girls running between sorority houses in heels and opening cards in the grove on Bid Day.

Like so many other things in 2020, Fall Recruitment is going online. Potential sorority members will now meet with Greek houses through their computer screens via the virtual meeting platform Zoom.

Ole Miss freshman Kadyn Fussell walked Hottytoddy.com through what it looks like to “rush” from a dorm room.

The official dates of Fall Primary Sorority Recruitment 2020 are listed below.