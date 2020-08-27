Ole Miss’ Defensive Lineman Tavius Robinson Receives Waiver from NCAA

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin received news on Thursday that defensive end Tavius Robinson got his transfer waiver approved by the NCAA.

Earlier this afternoon, Ole Miss Football announced via Twitter that he is eligible for the upcoming season.

ELIGIBLE‼️@Taviusrobinson’s transfer waiver for the 2020 season has been approved. #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/bR4f92vmct — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) August 27, 2020

Robinson transferred into the program in June as a rising junior out of the University of Guelph in Canada. COVID-19 canceled the Canadian college football season this past spring. The 6-foot-8, 250-pound defensive lineman recorded 65 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss in his first two seasons in college.

