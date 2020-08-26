Eli Johnson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Former Ole Miss senior offensive lineman Eli Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday according to ESPN.com.

Johnson previously opted out of the 2020 season prior to entering the transfer portal due to reasons concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his junior season, Johnson started all 12 games at center and allowed just one sack in 377 pass blocks. He played in a total of 16 games during his time with the Rebels.

The Taylor, Mississippi native was named to the Athletic’s Director Spring Honor Roll in 2019 and the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

