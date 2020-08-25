Welcome Week Offers Activities for UM Community

The University of Mississippi community can anticipate both virtual and in-person activities during its annual Welcome Week, which continues through Friday (Aug. 28).

Coordinated by the Ole Miss Student Union and Student Activities Association, the schedule features 10 events, ranging from movie screenings and bingo to an ice cream giveaway. It began Monday with a photo booth on the Student Union Plaza to mark the first day of school and a virtual movie night featuring “Pitch Perfect.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused us to make our late-night programming entirely virtual this year,” said Bradley Baker, Ole Miss Student Union director. “Still, we hope to welcome students to the Ole Miss campus with several ways to get involved and become engaged while here.”

The scheduled events offer a variety of engaging and entertaining activities including:

Tuesday: Putt-Putt Golf on the Plaza, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tuesday: Escape Room, 7-9 p.m. (Virtual)

Wednesday: Chick-Fil-A Biscuit Giveaway, 7:30-9 a.m., Student Union Plaza

Wednesday: Drag Queen Bingo with Center for Inclusion and Cross Cultural Engagement, 8-10 p.m. (Virtual)

Thursday: Mechanical Shark Ride, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza

Thursday: Trivia Night, 8-10 p.m. (Virtual)

Friday: Ice Cream Giveaway, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Student Union Plaza

The UM Student Activities Association is run by students to promote special events, Homecoming, pageants and musical entertainment. For more details and a full list of events, visit https://olemiss.campuslabs. com/engage/organization/ olemisssaa .

By Edwin B. Smith

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).