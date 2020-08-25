Ole Miss Sophomore Nick Broeker Ready to Embark on 2020 Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss sophomore Nick Broeker met with the media following practice on Monday to discuss fall camp.

Last season, the Springfield, Illinois, native played in all 12 games at left tackle as a true freshman. Broeker played in a total of 474 snaps and allowed one sack in 213 pass blocks.

“Now, after seeing what I saw last year and getting all of those reps in games, it’s slowed down,” Broeker said. “I know what to expect and all of those things. It’s definitely been a lot easier this fall camp. There were a couple of times where I shocked myself, looking back and realizing what I was able to do last year as an 18-year-old.”

Broeker is working to improve his technique with the ball as he continues fall camp.

“Working on staying more square in my pass sessions and doing better with my hands. That have been my two biggest points of emphasis,” Broeker said. “When I do it constantly right, it has been really paying off for me.”

Broeker arrived at camp after putting on more weight in the off season, moving from 305 to 310 pounds.

Under Coach Lane Kiffin and his staff, practice time has shortened for the offensive line in comparison to last year.

“Everyday we say constantly we feel a lot more fresh and ready to go,” he said. “Things like that, which has been really good for us. I think we just go out there and kind of get our good work in…”

Broeker credits several upperclassmen for helping him to find success in his first year in the SEC, including current teammates Ben Brown and Royce Newman, as well as graduates Alex Givens and Michael Howard. Now, Broeker and the rest of the more experienced Rebel linemen will prepare the next wave of SEC play.

“Caleb Warren has really stepped up a lot and so has Jeremy James. Those two guys have started to pick it up and play really good football,” Broeker said. “Obviously, we still have Jalen Cunningham and Bryce Ramsey who have consistently raised the bar and gotten better every day.”

to receive Hottytoddy.com morning and evening headline emails



Follow HottyToddy.com on Facebook (If You Love Oxford and Ole Miss...), Instagram, Twitter and Snapchat (@hottytoddynews).