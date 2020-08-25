Laura Will Bring Rain, Winds to Lafayette County Later This Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen and become a hurricane over the next 24 hours; however, the storm is not expected to significantly impact North Mississippi, but keep your umbrella close at hand.

Laura is expected to make landfall as a hurricane at 1 a.m. near the Texas/Lousianna boarder coastline.

The National Weather Service is predicting 2 to 3 inches in Lafayette County on Thursday through Saturday, according to Lafayette County Emergency Management Coordinator Steven Quarles.

“We will be on the east side of the center (of the storm) which always creates instability and the possibility of tornadoes,” Quarles said. “But I believe the threat for us is on the low side.”

Lafayette County has a 5 to 10 percent chance of receiving up to 39 mph winds on Thursday and Friday. More likely, winds will be between 5 to 15 mph.

Rain remains in the forecast for Lafayette County until at least Monday, according to the NWS; however, winds should die down by Friday evening.

The main threats for other areas in the Mid-South will be heavy rain that could cause flash flooding along with flooding of rivers, gusty winds and tornadoes.