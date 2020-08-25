Lafayette County Teachers, School Staff Offered Free COVID-19 Testing

The Mississippi State Department of Health will be hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at various county health departments over the next few weeks.

Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator in Lafayette County can be tested for free from noon to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the Lafayette County Health Department. No appointment is necessary.

The Health Department is located in the Lafayette County Business Complex on F.D. “Buddy” East Parkway.

Testing for Pontotoc teachers is happening Tuesday, Aug. 25, from noon to 7 p.m. Yalobusha County will be offering the free test to teachers and school staff from noon to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Visit the MSDH website at www.HealthyMS.com/locations for addresses of the county health departments.

Additionally, daily testing is offered for teachers, staff, and school administrators at the West Street Farmer’s Market in Jackson or any pop-up testing site sponsored by MSDH, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi National Guard. Appointments are required for the pop-up sites and the Famer’s Market, and testing hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To make an appointment, visit https://umc.edu/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Testing.

