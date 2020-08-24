OPD Issues 13 Citations for Social Gathering Violations

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

The weekend before classes started back up at the University of Mississippi kept local police officers busy.

According to Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen, officers issued 13 citations for gatherings over the maximum number of people mandated by Gov. Tate Reeves and the city of Oxford.

In Reeves’ Executive Order, no more than 10 people can gather inside and no more than 20 people outdoors for social gatherings. Businesses are restricted by occupancy limits.

McCutchen said officers issued 12 citations for gatherings and private parties and one to a local business. The name of the business was not released; however, McCutchen confirmed it was a restaurant.

The citations are considered post-arrest citations, meaning while the person given the citation is not taken into custody, the offender must appear in court.

Officers made 19 other arrests, of which six were for DUI.

“This was a very busy weekend,” McCutchen said Monday. “It was one of the busiest that we have seen this year.”