Lafayette’s Entire Fourth-Grade in Quarantine for Two Weeks

The entire fourth-grade class in the Lafayette County School District is being quarantined for 14 days after three positive cases were reported Sunday.

According to a press release, three Lafayette Upper Elementary School faculty members tested positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing has been completed and anyone in close contact with those who tested positive has been notified. Close contact is defined as someone who was within 6-feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes.

The quarantine will begin today. Students will remain at home and attend classes online.

“We believe taking this step will better protect our students and help in our efforts to contain while providing a healthy environment for all of our students and staff,” a press release from LCSD stated.

On Wednesday, the school district reported two positive cases at LUE, one student and one faculty member.

There have been a total of 10 positive cases reported at the school district since Aug. 3. One faculty member tested positive at Lafayette Middle School; six faculty members and one student tested positive at LUE, and two staff members in other departments in the district tested positive.

Students in the Oxford School District and the University of Mississippi go back to class Monday. The LCSD went back to school two weeks ago with a staggered start.

The LCSD is following MSDH standards and guidelines as they pertain to these specific cases. For more information on the COVID-19 district protocols, visit www.gocommodores.org.

Staff Report

