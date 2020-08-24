Harmontown Burglaries Lead to the Arrest of Four Men

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested several people recently after an investigation into several thefts in the Harmontown community were reported.

According to reports, on Aug. 17, the sheriff’s department began its investigation that led to the arrest of four men.

Joshua Wilson, 24 and Zachary King, 24, were charged with commercial burglary and give bonds of $10,000 each by a Justice Court judge.

William Huguley, 50 was charged with possession of stolen property and given a $2,500 bond.

Daryl Collier, 38, was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and was given a $5,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone living in the Harmontown community that has any information regarding the thefts, or any other crimes in the area, to call the Sheriff’s Office at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477 (TIPS).

Staff report