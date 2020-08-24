Four Residents of Tri Delta Sorority House Test Positive for COVID-19

By Victoria Hosey

Editor-in-Chief

tori.hosey@hottytoddy.com

Four residents of the Delta Delta Delta sorority house on the University of Mississippi campus have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by UM on Monday.

The university stated that it is following guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health, which calls for other residents of a Greek house to enter quarantine for 14 days when three or more students living in the house test positive for the virus.

The Tri Delta house, which is located on Sorority Row, is home to almost 100 women.

UM Provost Noel Wilkin confirmed Friday that the university is currently investigating positive cases of the virus associated with two different Greek organizations.

The University of Mississippi has had 182 positive cases of COVID-19, 48 of which have emerged in the past seven days.

The university and the MSDH are conducting contact tracing on the students who have tested positive for COVID-19. The university is urging staff and students to download Everbridge, a smartphone app that allows individuals to self-report their positive COVID-19 status. Contact tracers will use the app to notify those who have potentially been exposed to someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Tri Delta chapter president Cameron Sadler was contacted but did not respond for comment by the time of publication Monday.