Malco Oxford Commons Theater to Open Sept. 3

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Movies will once again be shown on the silver screen in Oxford with the reopening of Oxford Commons Cinema Grill in two weeks.

Malco Theatres has been opening its theaters back up in phases. The first theaters opened last week with more slated to open this week.

The Oxford Commons movie theater will open on Sept. 3. However, like everywhere else, things will be a little different.

There will still be popcorn, soda and candy but now, there will also be masks and social distancing.

According to the Malco Theatres website, face coverings and/or masks are required at all theatres. Facial coverings may be removed once inside the auditorium but must be worn inside the lobby, restrooms and common areas.

Theatres with traditional seating arrangements will follow all social distancing protocols. Groups must be at least 6 feet apart, with every-other-row empty.

All guests are encouraged to purchase advance tickets via www.malco.com or the Malco app.

The number of concession registers has been reduced and reconfigured to allow for 6-foot spacing between guests.

Additional time is being scheduled between shows to allow for deeper cleaning of auditoriums. Chair surfaces, armrests, cup holders and rails will be sanitized accordingly.

Malco will maintain nightly deep cleaning of all auditoriums, bathrooms and high-traffic areas. The restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized every 30 minutes.