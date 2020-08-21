OPD Breaks Up Car Burglary Bunch, Finds Several Stolen Guns

The Oxford Police Department arrested several people and discovered multiple stolen firearms after patrol officers happened upon a vehicle burglary in progress Wednesday.

According to reports, at about 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, patrol officers interrupted three suspects breaking into cars in the 2700 block of South Lamar Boulevard.

Tyer Owens, 19, and Kenshawn Harden, 18, along with a juvenile, all of Oxford, were taken into custody after officers discovered multiple stolen firearms and other stolen property in their possession.

Investigators executed a search warrant at about 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Archive Circle where they found additional stolen firearms. Ja’Darius Manning, 19, and Alaina Webb, both of Oxford, were taken into custody.

Owens was charged with 15 counts of auto burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime and one county of directing a youth to commit a felony. Harden was charged with four counts of auto burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit a crime, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of directing a youth to commit a felony. Manning was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute. Webb was charged with one count of possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 drug with intent to distribute.

A Justice Court judge set all of their bonds on Thursday. Owens received a $75,000 bond but will remain at the Lafayette County Detention Center on hold for the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Harden received a $35,000 bond. Manning received a $15,000 bond. Webb received a $15,000 bond.

“We are proud of the hard work of all of our officers,” said Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We remind our community to please lock your car doors and do not leave valuables in plain sight. As always, if you see something say something.”

Staff report