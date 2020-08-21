Ole Miss Junior Ben Brown Prepares to Play Center

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor



Junior offensive lineman Ben Brown settled in at center as the Ole Miss Rebels football team concluded its fourth day of fall practice on Friday.

Brown will replace his teammate Eli Johnson, who opted out of playing the season on Sunday. Center is not foreign territory to Brown, who took close to 100 snaps in the position last season.

“I had a little bit of experience of it last year. I think it was about 99 snaps or so,” Brown said. “It’s not something completely new, but I’m still getting my feet kind of underneath (me).”

The coaching staff has not given word yet if the move to center will be full time. According to Brown, the staff’s biggest focus is that all team members are ready to play as they take into account the effects of COVID-19 and injuries on the upcoming season.

“You never know what kind of lineup you’re going to have,” he said. “We’re just trying to get everyone ready at any time.”

The Vicksburg, Mississippi, native has practiced at right guard and center during camp.

Lane Kiffin and his staff are also working out freshman Carter Colquitt at the center position.

“He’s probably the number two at center right now,” Brown said. “We also have Bryce Ramsey getting some reps as well. Both have done a great job. All the young guys have done phenomenal. Eli Acker and everyone else … has done a great job.”

Brown told members of the media that every team member needs to be ready to play at a moment’s notice.

Even if the team is ready to play, Ole Miss has not strapped on full pads since they closed out the 2019 season at the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.

“It’s been about nine months since we’ve even been in pads,” Brown said. “A little bit of an adjustment for sure, but it’s nothing new.”

On Thursday afternoon Gov. Tate Reeves signed Executive Order 1519, which will limit college stadiums in Mississippi to filling a mere 25% of their seats on game days, and prohibits tailgating.

However, Brown made it clear that fans and tents in the Grove are just extra perks.

“It’s definitely going to be weird. But like coach says, so what? Now what?” Brown said. “We’re playing for each other, it’s awesome having a crowd … the Grove and the Walk of Champions. That’s an Ole Miss tradition, but we still have to play on Saturdays, and lineup against SEC opponents and be ready regardless.”

