Chancellor Boyce: Thank You Ole Miss Family and Friends!

Greetings from the University of Mississippi, where we have exciting news to share! Your private support during fiscal year 2020 soared to more than $127.2 million, up 26 percent from the previous fiscal year, despite challenges brought on by a global pandemic. We thank you!

Thank You Ole Miss Family & Friends! from The Ole Miss Fund on Vimeo.

More than 22,000 alumni and friends supported academics, the University of Mississippi Medical Center and Ole Miss athletics, with 3,441 new donors. For the ninth consecutive year, private support exceeded $100 million, signaling that alumni and friends believe Ole Miss students, programs and state-of-the-art facilities are worthy of major investments.

We are humbled and inspired by your generosity. We recognize that the decision to give with the current economic climate can be a difficult one and we are extremely grateful to each of you for entrusting us with your valuable resources.

Private support is integral to our incredible success and allows us to deliver life-changing educational opportunities, provide invaluable leadership experiences, offer top-tier, patient-centered treatment and care, field competitive athletic programs, and engage in meaningful research and service.

Donors give back to our beloved Ole Miss because they believe in our mission of transforming lives to build a better world through education. They care deeply about the success of our students and are ensuring that students have enriching opportunities and experiences that are meaningful and life-changing.

You are enabling future legacies and strengthening every corner of our university. Thank you!

Chancellor Boyce

