Reeves Issues Limits on College Stadiums, Game Day Events

Governor Tate Reeves issued social distancing measures for college outdoor stadiums and game day events that will limit bowl seating to no more than 25% of seating capacity while maintaining six feet distance between households, with limits on club areas and suites as well.

The measures put in place by Executive Order No. 1519 will remain in effect until 8 a.m. on Aug. 31. With the University of Mississippi Rebels’ first game slated for Sept. 26 against the Florida Gators, the order will have to be extended by Reeves to affect the Ole Miss games.

The Governor made the announcement at a press briefing Thursday.

“I know it’s a topic that we constantly get questions about. It’s something that’s been polarizing around the country—some conferences have opted not to make any effort to play. Some states have not yet put out their plans,” Reeves said. “This is an effort, which we worked closely with the universities on, to set a floor. We took their joint recommendations, and with a little work we put this plan together. This is the minimum that each school is required to do this fall, to keep players and spectators safe while allowing college football to occur.”

Additional social distancing measures under Executive Order No. 1519 include:

Everyone over the age of 6 must wear masks as they enter/exit and throughout the stadium, unless they are seated. Masks are strongly encouraged while seated.

Game day events such as tailgating and rallies outside the stadiums are prohibited.

Individuals allowed on the sidelines are limited to those essential for the game.

Concession stands are open, though grab-n-go food and drink options are strongly encouraged.

All transactions should be contactless and touchless, such as mobile ticketing and cashless concessions.

You can view the full list of measures in the text version of Executive Order No. 1519 here. Signed versions of all executive orders related to COVID-19 can be found on our website at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.

Staff report