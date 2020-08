An Oxford man was arrested recently for several counts of sexual battery on a child.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 19, investigators arrested Corey Dewayne Combs of Oxford and charged him with two counts of sexual battery and three counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

Combs is being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond.

No other details were released about the case.