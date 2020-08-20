Man Charged With Having Stolen Gun

A local man was arrested Wednesday for being in possession of a stolen gun.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department were advised of a shooting incident, were the suspect fired from a moving vehicle towards another vehicle in the area of Highway 7 North.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling south on Highway 7 North, and apprehended the suspect.

Investigators were called to the scene and located a stolen firearm inside of the vehicle.

Tyler Akeem Payne was subsequently arrested and charged with Drive by Shooting and Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Payne was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center, and his bond was set at $75,000.00 by a Justice Court Judge.

Staff report