UM Installs Green Fencing to Shield Confederate Statue from Practice Field

A large, green-screened fence has been installed around the recently moved Confederate statue on the University of Mississippi campus to help shield it from the view of football players during practice.

According to Rod Guajardo, University of Mississippi spokesman, Chancellor Glenn Boyce met with several student-athletes this summer who expressed concern regarding the statue’s new location at the Confederate cemetery in relation to the vantage point from the football practice field.

“In response, the university is installing a temporary screen around the monument until permanent, limited landscaping can be planted later this fall, the optimal time of year for the plantings to take root,” Guajardo said Tuesday.

The Institutions of Higher Learning approved the University’s request in June to relocate the statue from in front of the Lyceum circle, where it has stood since 1907, to the Confederate cemetery, also located on campus.

The Confederate monument will be accessible by a newly-laid walking path surrounded by landscaping.