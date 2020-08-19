Man Arrest for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man for allegedly being in possession of a firearm as a felon.



On Monday the sheriff’s department conducted a traffic stop on Highway 310.

During the traffic stop, investigators found that Daryl Collier was in possession of a weapon in the vehicle.

Collier is previously a convicted felon. He was transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. His bond was set at $5,000 by a Justice Court judge.

Staff Report

