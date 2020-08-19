Activity Centers to Remain Closed for After-School Use

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

After-school activities like open play will not be available at Oxford’s two activity centers for an unknown amount of time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Oxford Park Commission announced that neither the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center or the older Oxford Activity Center will be open for children after school.

“This closure is a continuation of preventative measures by the city of Oxford to help schools get started without the possibility of spreading sickness at our facilities,” said Director Seth Gaines in a press release this morning.

Before COVID-19, OPD served about 100 students, mostly from the nearby Oxford Intermediate School each day.

On Tuesday, during the regular Oxford Board of Aldermen meeting, Mayor Robyn Tannehill said with Oxford schools about to open on Monday, having large groups of students at the activity centers would make contact tracing more difficult if students begin to test positive for the virus.

“We ask that parents who have used our facilities in the past for these activities to make different arrangements for their children,” said Communications Relations Director John Davis.

The Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center will be opening with limited hours for adults to use the walking track, limited to 10 people at a time, and pickleball courts for up to eight adults by reservation only.

For more information, call OPC at 662-232-2380.