Primary Care Clinic Opens at Oxford School District

Oxford School District is providing more access to healthcare during a time when seeing a doctor or nurse is complicated.

In 2019, the district began making arrangements for a school-based health clinic to serve its students and staff members. School-based health clinics are a powerful tool for school districts around the country to meet the unique needs of children and vulnerable populations facing significant barriers to healthcare.

In partnership with North Mississippi Primary Health Clinics, Charger Health and Wellness will open to see patients on Aug. 24, the first day of school.

NMPHC is a private-nonprofit Community Health Center organization with eight clinics and a mobile unit in north Mississippi. They will begin offering services in a mobile unit adjacent to the former Oxford Learning Center building located at 399 5th Street while the building is remodeled for the health clinic.

“We are proud to partner with Oxford School District to bring high quality, patient-centered care to the students, faculty, and staff through Charger Health and Wellness. By providing care in the school setting, students can access medical, dental, mental health, and social services without leaving campus for long,” said Christina Nunnally, chief quality officer for NMPHC.

The CHW clinic will not take the place of the school nurse. School nurses will refer students to the clinic for treatments outside of their scope of practice.

Referrals are not required however for students or staff to use CHW as their primary care clinic.

The clinic will be open from 7:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. each weekday and will accept all forms of insurance. Primary care services will be provided at this location to students and employees regardless of their ability to pay. The students and staff will not face any out-of-pocket charges for care. “This is an incredible service to bring to our district, especially during a worldwide pandemic. This clinic will allow us to provide our parents and students with the tools to maintain a healthy lifestyle and ensure further success in the classroom. This is one more step in taking care of the whole child,” said Superintendent Brian Harvey.

The clinic is equipped to provide Covid-19 rapid test that reveals results in 15 minutes or less. “By bringing this service to OSD, we will be able to minimize the wait time on informing parents of potential Covid-19 cases and quarantine for students or classrooms,” Nunnally said.