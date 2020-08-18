Alx Littles Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Oxford Parks Commission

By Adam Brown

*Editor’s Note: Over the next few weeks HottyToddy.com is going to bring our readers an inside look at the people in charge of making sure that the Oxford Park Commission runs smoothly with all of the programs and sports that they offer to the LOU Community.

The Oxford Park Commission provides great opportunities for recreational sports in the community for youth and adults. Athletic Manager Alx Little oversees youth and adult soccer and softball.

Little joined the park commission in January of 2019 and has a sports administration degree from Belhaven University in Jackson.

He played soccer for two seasons at Itawamba Community College before going to Belhaven.

“I played soccer my whole life, and I just wanted to be surrounded in sports still with a job that entitled that or close to it,” Little said.” I am the athletic manager over youth, adult softball and soccer… By managing schedules, contacting coaches and ordering uniforms.”

Back in March, OPC’s soccer season was interrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spring season allotted for ten games total, with teams playing three or four games each. The Park Commission recently opened its doors after being closed for several months.

“What we have been doing right now is letting people know that it is safe to come back,” Little said.

The upcoming soccer season from OPC will serve as a continuation from they will be doing a continuation from the spring. Not as many games will be played.

“We are only doing a three to four week season instead of the usual month that we do,” he said. “Looking at six to eight games depending on how the schedule turns out. Then we are going to jump right into softball and baseball.”

In the spring soccer had about 781 participants registered to play. After the pandemic, close to 650 are returning to finish the season according to Little

“There are probably more but right now about 131 have not signed backup,” Little said.

“Hopefully get that done in time to play flag football,” Little said.

