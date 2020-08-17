SEC Releases 2020 Schedule as Teams Open Fall Camp

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels will get the season underway on September 26 as they welcome the Florida Gators into Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The Rebels 2020 schedule:

September 26 Florida

October 3 @ Kentucky

October 10 Alabama

October 17 @ Arkansas

October 24 Auburn

October 31 @ Vanderbilt

November 7 BYE

November 14 South Carolina

November 21 @Texas A&M

November 28 Mississippi State

December 5 @ LSU

The SEC revealed its conference-only schedule on the SEC Network as all 14 members of the league opened up fall camp Monday.

“Releasing the schedule today is another step in the journey,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on the SEC Network. “Today is not the conversation that I thought, having a configured schedule, shrinking it to ten conference games. The ability to take it a step at a time as our teams began practice today and continue to work through medical issues, and we support a healthy environment.”

The full fall schedule came in addition to the Week One matchups announced earlier on Monday during The Paul Finebaum Show.

