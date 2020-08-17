SEC Announces 2020 Week One Matchups

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

The Lane train will pull away from the station as the Rebels open up the 2020 season at home against the Florida Gators on September 26.

The first opponent of the season for Ole Miss was revealed on the Paul Finebaum Show Monday afternoon, along with the rest of the Week One SEC matchups.

The rest of the Ole Miss and other SEC team schedules will be released Monday evening on the SECNetwork at 6 p.m. CT.

Other SEC Week One Matchups included:

Mississippi State at LSU

Alabama at Missouri

Georgia at Arkansas

Tennessee at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Texas A&M

Kentucky at Auburn

There is still some doubt as to whether or not the season will come to fruition amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the Big Ten and the Pac-12 conferences announced the postponement of their fall football season until the spring.

However, the SEC has not yet altered its decision to play.

The SEC announced a ten-game conference-only slate on July 30. The SEC Football Championship Game is scheduled to be played December 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5.