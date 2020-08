Video by Giles Lamar

HottyToddy Intern

HottyToddy intern Giles Lamar spoke with members of the UM community as they prepare to help students return to campus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who wish to contact the Clinic for Outreach and Personal Enrichment (COPE) can do so at cope@olemiss.edu or (662) 915-7197.