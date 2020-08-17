Lafayette County Schools Report Five COVID-19 Cases in First Week

Lafayette County School District reported five positive cases of COVID-19 among faculty and staff members as of Friday.

Schools opened last week with a staggered start and students attending alternating days broken down by two teams, Red and Gold, based on the first initial of their last name.

No students have reportedly tested positive for the virus thus far, according to a press release from the school district.

Contact tracing has been completed, and anyone in close contact (someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more) has been notified.

Two staff/faculty members at Lafayette Upper Elementary School tested positive; one staff/faculty member tested positive at Lafayette Middle School; and two staff members tested positive in “other departments.”

“Our effort is to contain and continue providing a healthy environment for all of our students and staff,” stated the press release from the school district.

The LCSD is following MSDH standards and guidelines as they pertain to these specific cases.

For more information on the COVID-19 district protocols, visit www.gocommodores.org.

Staff report