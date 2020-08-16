Ole Miss Center Eli Johnson Opts Out Of 2020 Season

By Adam Brown

Sports Editor

adam.brown@hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss center Eli Johnson announced Sunday on Twitter that he will not play for the Rebels for his senior season.

“After much thought and consideration I have decided to opt-out for the 2020 season,” Johnson said. “I will be focusing on completing my master’s degree at Ole Miss in December. I will forever be grateful for my time here at Ole Miss. God Bless and Hotty Toddy!”

Johnson came to play for the Rebels in 2016 as a redshirt after playing at Lafayette High School where he was a consensus 3-star offensive line prospect. The Taylor, Mississippi, native was a three-year letter winner for the Rebels and played in 16 games during his career. Last season, Johnson started all 12 games at center and allowed just one sack in 377 pass blocks.

Johnson stated on Twitter in late March that he was quarantined with members of his family after his father, 247Sports.com reporter David Johnson, had tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized. Johnson’s mother also later tested positive for the virus but quarantined at home.

I don’t usually post things like this but my family could use some prayers! My dad received a positive test back for the Coronavirus today. I have been quarantined with my family. All prayers are appreciated! pic.twitter.com/KxDr5CJ8Gq — Eli Johnson (@elijohnson75) March 22, 2020

Johnson was named to the Athletic’s Director Spring Honor Roll in 2019 and the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

Nationally, a total of 63 D1 players have opted out of the fall season as of Sunday.

The Rebels will begin fall camp on Monday to prepare for the season opener on September 26.

