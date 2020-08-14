COVID-19 Testing Offered at Lafayette County Arena on August 17

The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health are offering a one-day, drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 at the Lafayette County Arena on Monday, August 17.

Any Lafayette County resident as well as those from surrounding communities can be tested. Anyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat, or who has a known or potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus may be tested.

Mississippians who want to be tested must first complete a free screening from a UMMC clinician through an online questionnaire found at umc.edu/covidscreening. They can also call the UMMC Center for Telehealth at (601) 496-7200 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Anyone determined to need testing will be given an appointment date and time at the testing site that is most convenient.

Only those who have made an appointment will be tested.

The Lafayette County Arena is located at 70 F.D. Buddy E. Parkway in Oxford.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and the Mississippi National Guard are partnering with UMMC and MSDH to coordinate the mobile testing sites. During drive-thru testing, health care professionals will collect specimen samples via a nose swab. Those being tested will be asked not to leave their vehicles.

Staff Report

